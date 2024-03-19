Epic Sports & Entertainment announced today that the WBA heavyweight title fight between WBA heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr (34-4, 20 KOs) and former world title challenger Kubrat Pulev (30-3, 14 KOs) scheduled for March 30 at the Arena Sofia in Sofia, Bulgaria will be streamed live by DAZN.

John Wirt, President of Epic Sports, said, “we are thrilled to be in business with DAZN and are excited that boxing fans around the world will have the opportunity to witness live the first ever heavyweight world championship being held in Bulgaria. We will be announcing the full undercard shortly but can confirm that the co-feature bout will be between Kubrat’s brother, former Olympic bronze medalist Trevel Pulev (18-1, 14 KOs) versus Rolly Lambert Fogoum (16-2, 12 KOs).”