By Mauricio Sulaimán

Son of José Sulaiman / WBC President

These are the men and women who are going to give us something to talk about this year. A wonderful group of champions, with absolute representation of the world, and with activity scheduled starting this January 22 .

Next, I present the lineup of the Green and Gold Champions.

HEAVYWEIGHT

Tyson Fury (UK, 31-0-1). His next match will be against official challenger Dillian Whyte (UK).

Hanna Gabriels (CR, 21-2-1), in the women’s division.

BRIDGERWEIGHT

Oscar Rivas (COL, 28-1). His subsequent fight will be against official challenger Evgeny Romanov (RUS).

CRUISERWEIGHT

Ilunga Makabu (CG, 28-2). The next card will be against the official challenger Thabiso Mchunu (RSA), on January 29, in Ohio, USA, in a fight promoted by the legendary Don King.

LT HEAVYWEIGHT

Artur Beterbiev (RUS, 17-0), all won by KO.

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

Canelo Álvarez (MEX, 57-1-2), considered the best pound for pound, wants the cruiserweight title, still in break before announcing his plans for next May 7.

David Benavidez (USA, 25-0) will fight David Lemieux (CAN, 43-4) for the interim world title.

In the women’s division, Franchon Crews Dezurn (USA, 7-1) will defend her championship, seeking unification against Elin Cederroos, on February 22.

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Jermall Charlo (USA, 32-0), who is also one of Canelo Álvarez’s most attractive possible opponents.

Claressa Shields (USA, 11-0), a two-time Olympic champion and winner of titles in three weight divisions. Shields will return to the ring to face the undefeated Ema Kozin, originally from Slovenia, on February 5, at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales

SUPER WELTER

Jermell Charlo (USA, 34-1-1), will have a rematch fight against Brian Castaño (ARG, 17-0-2), the four belts will be on the line.

Patricia Berghult (SWEDEN, 15-0).

WELTER

Errol Spence (USA, 27-0), one of the best champions today, will probably fight Cuban Yordenis Ugás WHO DEFEATED Manny Pacquiao IN HIS LAST FIGHT

Jessica McCaskill (USA, 11-2), UNDISPUTED champion.

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

Josh Taylor (ESC, 18-0), UNDSPUTED division champion, meets Jack Catterall (GB, 26-0) in Scotland in February.

Chantelle Cameron (GB, 14-0).

LIGHTWEIGHT

George Kambosos (AUS, 20-0),UNDISPUTED franchise champion who has just defeated Teófimo López (USA, 16-1).

Devin Haney (USA, 27-0), DEFEATING FORMER 3 CHAMPIONS IN A ROW ( GAMBOA, LINARES, JOJO DIAZ).

Katie Taylor (IRL, 20-0), the fighter sensation of the moment.

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT

Oscar Valdez (MEX, 30-0).

Alycia Baumgardner (USA, 11-1).

FEATHERWEIGHT

Gary Russell (USA, 31-1), defends his title against official challenger Mark Magsayo (PHIL, 23-0), on January 22, in Atlantic City, USA.

Amanda Serrano (PR, 42-1-1).

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT

Stephen Fulton (USA, 20-0), will have a rematch against Brandon Figueroa (USA, 22-1-1).

Yamileth Mercado (MEX, 18-3).

BANTAMWEIGHT

Nonito Donaire (PHIL, 42-6), won the championship at age 38.

Yulihan Luna (MEX, 22-3-1).

SUPER FLYWEIGHT

Juan Francisco Estrada (MEX, 42-3) will fight the third edition against Román Chocolatito González (NIC, 50-3) for the franchise championship.

Carlos Cuadras (MEX, 39-4-1) against Srisaket Rungvisai (TAI, 50-5-1), on February 5 for the championship, and the winner will face the franchise.

Lourdes Juárez (MEX, 33-2).

FLYWEIGHT

Julio César Martínez (MEX, 18-1).

Marlen Esparza (USA, 11-1).

LIGHT FLYWEIGHT

Masamichi Yabuki (JAP, 13-3), will have a rematch against former champion Kenshiro Teraji (JAP, 18-1).

Yesenia Gómez (MEX, 19-5-3).

STRAW-WEIGHT

Panya Pradabsri (TAI, 37-1will fight against former champion Wanheng Menayothin (TAI, 55-1).

Cristina Ruppchert (DEU, 11-0-1).

ATOM

Fabiana Bytyqi (CZE, 18-0-1).

* * *

Derived from the increase in infections due to the omicron wave, strict protocols are being applied in many of the states and countries where boxing bouts will take place at least in the first quarter of 2022.

It is very important that we all cooperate in this plan to contain and check the spread of the virus and adhere to all the measures that we have learned in these two years; in addition, we also seek continuous tests for the adequate monitoring of our families and colleagues.

Did you know…?

Artur Beterbiev is 100 percent effective with 17 knockouts in 17 wins; Ilunga Makabu, behind with 83.33 percent; Errol Spence, 77.78 percent, and Óscar Valdez, 76.67 percent.

Today’s anecdote

Continuing with the story that I started last week, about that boxing card, on January 1, 1986, at Palacio de los Deportes, it turns out that the night before the New Year’s party was organized at home.

My mother prepared a unique banquet, the traditional dishes of the season, but also some delicacies from Mexican cuisine.

Even Don King went into the kitchen, yelled at my mother with his unique style: “I’m very hungry, Martha; food Food!”. He sat in the RIGHT THERE IN THE KITCHEN and there he ATE with enthusiasm TRYING EVERY SINGLE DISH. The house ended up in a mess, NEXT DAY we all went to the boxing EVENT, around two in the afternoon. At the end of the card –around nine o’clock at night–, my father called Doña Martha: “Hello my dear, everything went wonderfully, we are coming home!”. My mom answered incredulously:

“Who are we?”

“Well everyone! We are already on our way to have dinner and celebrate the New Year! She performed miracles and received more than 50 people, on the first of January, at a time when everything was closed …

I appreciate your comments at [email protected]