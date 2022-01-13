The World Boxing Association (WBA) has called a purse bid between the Light flyweight super champion, Hiroto Kyoguchi and the regular champion of the category, Esteban Bermudez. The bidding will take place on Friday, January 28 at 3:00 p.m., US Eastern Time, and it will be through the zoom platform.

Kyoguchi must fight Bermudez as he is the mandatory opponent and the bout is part of the title reduction strategy that the WBA implemented several months ago. The bidding will be conducted by the WBA Championships Committee Director, Carlos Chavez and will have a split of 75% for Kyoguchi and 25% for Bermudez.

The WBA sent the official communication to the representatives of both boxers, who are aware of the auction, in addition to other promoters interested in the fight.

The fight had been ordered last June 10, 2021 with a one-month time span, which expired without agreement. Later, on August 18, the committee gave an extra 10 days until August 18.

On October 20, another communication was sent out giving them 15 days to send the fight contracts before considering an auction. On November 5, that period ended and the auction was called for November 12.

One day before the fight, on November 11, 2021, both teams (Matchroom and Greg Cohen) reported that they had reached an agreement for the fight and the auction was suspended, so they had until November 22 to submit the contracts.

On December 14, 2021 they had not yet submitted the contracts and as a courtesy they were given until December 20, 2021. However, last December 29 there was no news about them, so they were sent a deadline that gave them until January 7, which was final before calling the auction again.