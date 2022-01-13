Rolly: I am now the symbol of freedom, purity, and love

Lightweight contender Rolly Romero announced on social media that allegations of sexual misconduct against him have been dropped. Romero was slated for a big PPV payday against Tank Davis in December but was forced to withdraw due to the allegations.

“After three and a half months of my name being slandered with false accusations, having to miss out on opportunities, cheated out of my dream, and out of a massive amount of wealth – the investigation into the allegations made against me has been formally closed.

“Charges were not filed because the allegations could not be substantiated because, as I always stated, I am innocent. I am now the symbol of freedom, purity, and love known as “The Boxer Formally Known as Rolly.” Now all you hating mf’ can suck my fat black 🐓.”