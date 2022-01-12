Undefeated middleweight contender Jaime Munguia (38-0, 30 KOs), will make a grand homecoming when he faces fellow unbeaten D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard (21-0-1, 13 KOs) in a 12-round fight for Munguia’s WBO Intercontinental title. The fighters were originally slated to face each other in 2021, but the fight was postponed due to an injury Ballard sustained during training camp. Now the rescheduled fight is set to take place February 19 at the iconic 21,000-seat Plaza Monumental de Playas (also known as the Bullring by the Sea) in Tijuana, Mexico, and will stream live exclusively on DAZN worldwide, excluding Mexico.

Jaime Munguia: “Ballard is a good, hungry fighter who will try to keep his undefeated status. He is going to be a dangerous rival, but I won’t let him come take what’s mine. I respect him, just like all my rivals, but I will be prepared to protect my belt and my reputation.”

D’Mitrus Ballard: “I am blessed to have this opportunity to prove I have what it takes to be among the elite in the middleweight division. I believe our styles will make for a great and entertaining night of boxing. Scared money, don’t make no money!!”