The view shortly before 70,000 raging boxing fans surge into AT&T Stadium in Dallas for the clash between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders with the WBC, WBA, WBO super middleweight world titles on the line.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I’m sure many will test positive for Covid after this huge crowded event. Right?