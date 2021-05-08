The Calm Before The Storm The view shortly before 70,000 raging boxing fans surge into AT&T Stadium in Dallas for the clash between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders with the WBC, WBA, WBO super middleweight world titles on the line. Canelo-Saunders Undercard Results Acosta defeats Rosa for WBA Fedecentro

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

