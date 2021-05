Jr lightweight George “El Yuyu” Acosta (12-1, 1 KO) outpointed local favorite Gadwin “El Abayarde” Rosa (11-2, 9 KOs) over ten rounds to claim the vacant WBA Fedecentro title on Friday night at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Scores were 96-94, 97-93, 98-92 for Acosta.

Prior to the main event, there was a heartfelt ten count for legendary promoter Felix “Tuto” Zabala Sr., who passed away yesterday.