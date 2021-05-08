By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

One of Matchroom Boxing’s young, rising star’s super featherweight Marc Castro (3-0, 3 KOs) out of Fresno, CA, took on the battle-tested Irving Macias Castillo (9-2, 6 KOs) from Monterey Mexico in a scheduled six-round affair. Castro came out firing from the opening bell, landing massive shots to the tall, razor thin Castillo and bloodied up is face in the process. It looked like the fight would be over quickly, but Castillo showed his Mexican toughness and took the shots and lasted through the round. In round two, Castro continued to use Castillo’s face for target practice as Castillo had no answers for the constant onslaughts. And finally in round four after another flurry of punches by Castro, referee Rosario Solis waived it off apparently after the cumulation of punishment Castillo had taken to that point. The time of the stoppage was 2:04 of round four.

Castro earned the TKO victory and after a sensational amateur career where he captured 17 national titles, Castro is finally in full swing as a pro with his 3rd fight in six months, all coming under the pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez. Castro had a rough start to his pro career as several fights fell through due to Covid and other factors, but after a big win in Texas, Castro is certainly on a roll now.

* * *

Former Olympic medal hopeful and now young pro phenom, lightweight Keyshawn Davis (3-0, 2 KOs) out of Norfolk, VA, squared off against Mexico’s Jose Antonio Meza (7-5, 2 KOs) in a scheduled six round contest. Davis used the first half of round one to study the taller, lanky Meza, but landed a solid straight left that wobbled Meza towards the end of the round, however, before Davis could finish him off the bell sounded.

In round three, Davis showed off his fast hands and diverse arsenal, but Meza came to fight and countered Davis at times. In round four and five, Davis let his hands go with double left hooks and overhand rights as he connected to the head and body of the durable Meza. Davis tried to finish Meza inside the distance, but Meza was able to stay on his feet to the final bell. All three judges scored it 60-54 for Davis as he remained undefeated with the unanimous decision.

* * *

Welterweight Xavier Wilson (11-3-1, 1 KOs) out of San Antonio, TX battled Christian Alan Gomez Duran (20-2-1, 18 KOs) hailing from Guadalajara, MX at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX under Canelo-Saunders. Duran, fighting his second fight in the states in a row after all previous fights in his native Mexico, scored the TKO victory at 2:19 of round two of the scheduled eight. Duran landed a short, left hook after missing with the right and put Wilson on the canvas. Wilson staggered to his feet; however, referee Rosario Solis didn’t like how he responded and waived it off as Duran earned the twentieth win of his career.

* * *

In the opening bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, under the mega Canelo-Saunders super middleweight unification, super lightweight Kelvin Davis (2-0, 1 KO) fighting out of Norfolk, VA, faced Jan Marsalek (8-3, 7 KOs) from the Czech Republic in a scheduled four rounder. Kelvin, the older brother of blue-chip prospect Keyshawn, also fighting on the card, used his length and reach to keep the awkward Marsalek on the outside most of the fight, as he punctuated round one with big left hands to the face and right hooks to the body. In round two, Davis decided to work inside, which worked to the advantage of the stalky Marsalek.

The southpaw Davis, though, got caught in the final round as Marsalek landed a right hand on the jaw of Davis and sent him to the canvas with 30 seconds left in the fight. Davis survived and escaped Texas with scores of 38-37 from all three judges. The fight was shown live on Before the Bell on DAZN and Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube page.