WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete (27-3, 21 KOs) scored a boring twelve round unanimous decision over 42-year-old former two-division world champion Omar Narvaez (48-3-2, 25 KOs) on Saturday night at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Tete towered over Narvaez and won easily 120-108 on all three cards. Narvaez was in survival mode from the opening bell.