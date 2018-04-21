Amir Khan annihilates Lo Greco in 39 seconds

Super welterweight Amir Khan (32-4, 20 KOs) destroyed Phil Lo Greco (28-4, 15 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. Khan quickly ended it blasting Lo Greco to the canvas in just 39 seconds.

“I’ve been out of the ring for two years but I’ve still been busy in the gym,” said Khan afterward. “I was ready for 12 rounds. I came here to do a job and I done it in style. Liverpool you was great tonight, thank you! Amir Khan is back!

“I’m going to give the U.K fans the biggest fights possible. I want to become a world champion again, I’m a 147lbs fighter.”