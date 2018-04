By Przemek Garczarczyk at ringside

41-year-old heavyweight Tomasz Adamek (53-5, 30 KOs) scored a seventh round KO over Joey Abell (34-10, 32 KOs) on Saturday night at the Hala Sportowa in Czestochowa, Poland.

Cruiserweight Mateusz Masternak (41-4, 28 KOs) was victorious when Youri Kalenga (23-5, 16 KOs) didn’t come out for round seven. The bout was a rematch of their 2014 fight won by Kalenga by split decision.