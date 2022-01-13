WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Top Rank alleging the company was deliberately not building him into a PPV star. Crawford claims in the lawsuit that Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum displays a “revolting racial bias” against black fighters and charges Top Rank with “systemic racism” that runs throughout the company.
Arum told the New York Post that he lost millions on Crawford and called the lawsuit absurd. “My whole career — I may have made mistakes — but one thing I cannot be accused of is being a racist. I have promoted scores of top black boxers,” said Arum.
Read the actual lawsuit:
Funny, he had a chance to sign with the PBC about 2? Or 3 years ago? Anyone with a brain would’ve said “all the good fighters at 147 are with Al Haymon. Top Rank has no Welterweights. Your contract with Top Rank is up, so leave and get the big fights with Haymon”. And yet he resigns with Top Rank. Why?
Sounds like he’s realizing too late that Arum can’t get him any fights. Sadly every boxing fan/insider could’ve told him that 3 years ago. Now he’s pulling some clown race card move because he’s locked into his contract and bad no legal way out. This is a clown move. Crawford has no one to blame but himself for resigning with Arum. That’s one of the worse moves in boxing since Gamboa and Dirrel signed with 50 Cent. He needs to eat crow and beg Spence to fight him, instead of playing like he’s being ducked by everyone when he knows it’s Arum not being able to make it happen. Then pulling then race card…….
I think Crawford’s Top Rank deal is over and he’s a free agent. Suing because TR allegedly owes him money is one thing, but I’m not sure all this racism stuff helps Bud’s case. Practically everyone says Floyd is boring – not just Arum – and it’s not because of racism. It’s because Floyd’s fights were mostly stinkers.
You are an idiot. Floyd is the highest-grossing fighter in the history of the sport. More than Ali, Frazier, Foreman, and Mike Tyson combined. His fights against Oscar, Gatti, Maidana, and others were some of the most exciting fights we’ve seen in the past 20 years. Stop being a moron. ONly white folks deny racism because it doesn’t affect you.
Here s what I know; the firm representing Crawford are sports and entertainment heavyweights; they don’t handle BS or frivolous cases. They wouldn’t take this case if they didn’t reasonably believe that they had a case.