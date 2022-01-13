WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Top Rank alleging the company was deliberately not building him into a PPV star. Crawford claims in the lawsuit that Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum displays a “revolting racial bias” against black fighters and charges Top Rank with “systemic racism” that runs throughout the company.

Arum told the New York Post that he lost millions on Crawford and called the lawsuit absurd. “My whole career — I may have made mistakes — but one thing I cannot be accused of is being a racist. I have promoted scores of top black boxers,” said Arum.

Read the actual lawsuit:

