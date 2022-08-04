By Jeff Zimmerman
Fightnews.com® caught up with pound-for-pound great and welterweight champ Terence “Bud” Crawford at the Media Workout for Vergil Ortiz Jr who takes on Michael McKinson this Sat at Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth, TX and streamed live on DAZN.
Crawford talked about UFC 277 in Dallas last weekend, an update on his mega fight for undisputed with Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr., thoughts on Ortiz Jr and a potential ￼move to fight Jermell Charlo at 154 in this exclusive interview.
Bud super cool guy! Needs to get an ironing board that shirt lol
Crawford vs Spence and Crawford vs Charlo are exceptional fights and this is what Boxing is all about. This is why I can’t stand the gimmick that is Jake Paul.
Looking forward to your next fight in about another year or two, Bud.
Crawford seems to say he will get a win over either Spence or Ortiz, then move up. If he fought and beat both, if he moved up in the middle of 2023, maybe Charlo won’t be the man at 154 anymore. He might fight one of the Charlo brothers in mid to late 2023. Really can’t see Bud fighting over 152 lbs. catchweight, which makes Thurman (if he is still moving up) more likely. Danny Garcia still needs another win or 2 before ready for Thurman rematch or Bud.