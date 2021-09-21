By Joe Koizumi

WBC 108-pound champion Kenshiro Teraji (18-0, 9 KOs), Japan, and #1 ranked compatriot Masamichi Yabuki (12-3, 11 KOs) both passed the medical exam today (Monday) for the forthcoming WBC title bout in Kyoto on Wednesday. The results of the JBC’s measurements were as follows:

TERAJI/YABUKI

Height: 164.1 cm (5’4.5”)/166.4 cm (5’5”)

Reach: 162.5 cm (64”)/166 cm (65.3”)

Neck: 34.5 cm (13.6”)/34.9 cm (13.7”)

Chest: 85.5 cm (33.7”)/87 cm (34.3”)

Teraji, making his ninth defense, said, “I’m confident of my victory and successful defense, but Yabuki is a hard-puncher, so I’ll be careful of his power punches.”

Yabuki also said, “I don’t care about the postponement for twelve days (from the originally slated Setpember 10) because of the champ’s coronavirus infection. I could do more sparring sessions to make myself sharper. I’ll catch up with him.”

Kyoto is the native place of the defending champ, who may wish to deck his homecoming with a convincing victory, while Yabuki may have a puncher’s chance.