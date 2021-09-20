Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga (17-0, 16 KOs) will fight former world title challenger Marcelo Esteban “El Terrible” Coceres (30-2-1, 16 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round showdown for the vacant NABO super middleweight belt on ESPN and FS1 prior to the Fury-Wilder PPV event on October 9. The bout is already heating up.

Edgar Berlanga: “I am coming do what I always do, which is to steal the show and knock out my opponent in devastating fashion. Coceres is in for a rude awakening on October 9. Do not get up for a snack when I’m fighting. It’s going to be a short, brutal night. Count on it.”

Esteban Coceres: “Berlanga can say what he wants about making it a short night or whatever. The biggest talkers are usually the most insecure. I know what I bring to the table. I’ve been in there with the better fighters, while he’s feasted on a diet of nobodies. In my mind, it won’t be an upset when I beat this kid. On October 9, it is man versus boy, and that boy is in for a rude awakening.”

Also on that telecast will be former unified WBA/IBF champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams (27-2-1, 16 KOs) against Vladimir Hernandez (12-4, 6 KOs) in a 10-round junior middleweight bout. This is J-Rock’s first fight since losing his title belts 20 months ago.

Preliminary bouts include a 10-round featherweight bout between two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (7-1, 4 KOs) and unbeaten Orlando “Capu” Gonzalez (17-0, 10 KOs), heavyweight Viktor Faust (7-0, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder against Mike Marshall (6-1, 4 KOs), the pro debut of former U.S. amateur star Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington in a four-round featherweight contest against an opponent to be named, and junior welterweight Elvis “The Dominican Kid” Rodriguez (11-1-1, 10 KOs) versus Victor Vazquez (11-5, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder.