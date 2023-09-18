By Joe Koizumi
WBC, WBA light flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji (22-1, 14 KOs), 107.25, kept his belts as he patiently kept stalking game and busy South African veteran Hekkie Budler (36-5, 11 KOs), 107.75, and finally accelerated his attack and battered the challenger to the ropes to prompt the referee’s intervention at 2:19 of the ninth round on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. The Japanese footworker averted Budler’s busy but less accurate combinations and fought back with better precision to have the South African gradually slowing down at the game progressed.
Promoter: Teiken Promotions.
Hekkie Budler used to be effective by being the busier boxer, but age caught up and he can’t maintain that busy pace throughout a fight anymore, a few fights ago already. Was hoping he had one last good fight left in him. Well he tried. Have a farewell fight Hekkie in front of your home fans and call it a day.
“South African gradually slowing down at the game progressed”
Another writer who refuses to proof read their work. Wrong sport, Boxing is not a game.
You dont play Boxing Joe. Lucky this covers a 108lb title bout and most wont see this post.