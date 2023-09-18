By Joe Koizumi

WBC, WBA light flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji (22-1, 14 KOs), 107.25, kept his belts as he patiently kept stalking game and busy South African veteran Hekkie Budler (36-5, 11 KOs), 107.75, and finally accelerated his attack and battered the challenger to the ropes to prompt the referee’s intervention at 2:19 of the ninth round on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. The Japanese footworker averted Budler’s busy but less accurate combinations and fought back with better precision to have the South African gradually slowing down at the game progressed.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.