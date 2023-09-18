September 18, 2023
Boxing Results

Nakatani defeats Cortes, keeps WBO 115lb title

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Japanese southpaw Junto Nakatani made his first defense of the WBO 115-pound belt as he dropped Mexican Argi Cortes three times–twice in the fidth and once more in the ninth—to score a lopsided decision (119-106 twice, 118-107) over twelve hot frames on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. Cortes seemed greatly befuddled by Nakatani’s awkward southpaw style with superior height and reach to be unable to show his retaliation.

(More to come)

Teraji halts Budler, retains WBC, WBA 108lb belts
Nasukawa beats Mexican champ Guzman

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Nakatani vs Ioka is an inevitable mega event in Japan. Nakatani vs Roman Gonzalez or Juan Francisco Estrada could be a classic too

    Reply
    • >