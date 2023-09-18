By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Japanese southpaw Junto Nakatani made his first defense of the WBO 115-pound belt as he dropped Mexican Argi Cortes three times–twice in the fidth and once more in the ninth—to score a lopsided decision (119-106 twice, 118-107) over twelve hot frames on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. Cortes seemed greatly befuddled by Nakatani’s awkward southpaw style with superior height and reach to be unable to show his retaliation.

(More to come)