By Joe Koizumi

Sensational Japanese prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa (2-0), 123, decked his second pro bout by pounding out a shutout decision over Mexican bantamweight ruler Luis Guzman (10-3, 6 KOs), 122.25, over eight on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. Tenshin looked impressive as he floored the durable Guzman three times in rounds one, seven and eight.

(More to come)