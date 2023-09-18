By Joe Koizumi

Fast-rising super bantam prospect WBO AP#3 Ryuya Tsugawa (11-1, 7 KOs), 122, displayed a good form in finally demolishing GAB#3 Filipino Jhunrille Castino (13-4, 4 KOs), 121.25, at 2:08 of the seventh round in an eight-round main event on Sunday in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, Japan. They incessantly exchanged hot rallies from the outset with Tsugawa winning each session by a close margin. It was Tsugawa, Japan’s youth champ, that turned loose so furiously in the seventh that he battered Castino from all angles and finally sank him to the deck. The ref called a halt without bothering to count as Castino was apparently unable to beat the count. Tsugawa, 23, looked promising with good technical improvements.

Promoter: Mitsuki Promotions.