By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten WBC light-flyweight champ Kenshiro Teraji (18-0, 10 KOs), 107.25, kept his belt as he displayed his superior speed on hand and foot, winning a unanimous decision (118-109 twice, 119-108) over #1 Tetsuya Hisada (34-11-2, 20 KOs), 108, over twelve fast rounds on Saturday in Osaka, Japan. Teraji floored Hisada with a well-timed overhand right in round two to take the initiative from then on.

(More to come)