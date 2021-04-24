The professional debut of junior welterweight “King” David Blyumkin (1-0, 1 KO) of Beverly Hills, California, was a successful one. Blyumkin, who just recently turned 19, stopped Colombian Franki Vides (4-9, 4 KOs) in round Friday afternoon at the San Antonio de Palmito, in Sucre, Colombia.

Blyumkin entered having not fought in nearly 2 years but showed no signs of ring rust firing off rapid-fire combinations to the head and body of his opponent from the opening bell. The end came toward the end of round 1 as the referee correctly waved off the action as Vides was on the wrong end of a furious exchange.

Blyumkin, trained by former world light heavyweight contender Anatoliy Dudchenko had no trouble with the game and more experienced Vides, who had won all is bouts by KO including upsetting a 17-3-1 prospect. The “King” entered the professional ranks as a highly decorated amateur with packing events with including celebrities on hand. He is currently being pursued by multiple promoters to sign but is focused as a full-time student at Loyola Marymont pursuing a degree in Business Entrepreneurship. Blyumkin was born in the U.S. to Ukranian Jewish parents and speaks fluent english and russian. He made a resounding statement in his debut that no stereotype should be attached to him being a boxer from Beverly Hills.