Top Rank has confirmed that junior welterweight contender Teofimo Lopez will now face Sandor Martin on December 10 at Madison Square Garden after Jose “Sniper” Pedraza contracted a non-COVID-related illness.

Teofimo Lopez: “We wish Jose Pedraza a speedy recovery, but we look forward to facing Sandor Martin. He was the opponent we originally wanted for Heisman Night at Madison Square Garden. I will continue to silence the doubters as I take over the 140-pound division. I look forward to giving my hometown fans a special night of boxing.”

Sandor Martin: “I’ve dreamed of fighting in a main event at Madison Square Garden. This is my time. I’ve taken the risk, and I will take control against Teofimo Lopez on December 10th. I will give the fans what they want to see.”

Lopez-Martin, scheduled for 10 rounds, is a final eliminator for the WBC 140lb world title.