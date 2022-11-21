By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #1, IBF #2, WBO #7 middleweight Michael Zerafa (30-4, 19 KOs) will clash with Danilo Creati (8-0, 1 KO) over ten rounds at the Aware Theatre in Sydney, NSW, Australia on Wednesday. The bout will be televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sport Pay-Per-View.

Zerafa spoke to Wide World of Sports about a future opponent. “We’ve got offers from everywhere,” Zerafa said. “I’ve also got potential opponents with GGG and Falcão. We’re in a very good position, with three huge potential fights. It’s an awesome position. We’re open to anything that benefits us moving forward. Whether it’s a world title shot or not, the money has to make sense.

“There’s three good offers, so we’ll sit down now and work out which one’s the best. If it was up to me I’d jump on a plane tonight and fight [Munguia]. I believe I can beat him, I’ve seen him a few times, he fought a fellow Aussie in Dennis Hogan and I thought Hogan won that fight.”