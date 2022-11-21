Unbeaten WBC #4, WBA #5 heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (15-0, 14 KOs) will face Michael Wallisch (23-5, 16 KOs) in the ten round main event on December 16 at the Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada.

The Eye of the Tiger Management show will also feature heavyweight Simon Kean (21-1, 20 KOs) against “The Drummer Boy” Eric Molina (29-8, 21 KOs) and WBC #15 middleweight Steven “Bang Bang” Butler (31-3-1, 26 KOs) and Joshua Conley (17-4-1, 11 KOs) in a pair of additional ten-rounders.

In addition, fast-tracking female super welterweight Mary Spencer (7-0, 5 KOs) looks to defeat longtime contender Femke Hermans (13-4, 5 KOs) for the IBO belt.