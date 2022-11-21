Unbeaten WBC #4, WBA #5 heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (15-0, 14 KOs) will face Michael Wallisch (23-5, 16 KOs) in the ten round main event on December 16 at the Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada.
The Eye of the Tiger Management show will also feature heavyweight Simon Kean (21-1, 20 KOs) against “The Drummer Boy” Eric Molina (29-8, 21 KOs) and WBC #15 middleweight Steven “Bang Bang” Butler (31-3-1, 26 KOs) and Joshua Conley (17-4-1, 11 KOs) in a pair of additional ten-rounders.
In addition, fast-tracking female super welterweight Mary Spencer (7-0, 5 KOs) looks to defeat longtime contender Femke Hermans (13-4, 5 KOs) for the IBO belt.
Why does Eric Molina keep getting work? Then again, I should also be asking why Ilhan Omar keeps getting re-elected. Same thing. They both suck. I hope Kean knocks Molina out. Molina needs to go back to teaching special ed because he needs special ed.
“Why does Eric Molina keep getting work?”
As far as Im concerned, it aint Rocket Science. Its obviously he is added so that his opponent (Kean) can get some good work and pad his record with a good named opponent.
If they wanted him to fight a better or more dangerous oppoenent they would have done so.
So either you’re new to the sport, or just a caual, or maybe you could use some special ed also.
Can’t imagine such a fight would make much money, but I would like to see Makhmudov fight Ivan Dychko. Both are big punching, older prospects who are slim on development time and, given their amateur backgrounds, probably don’t need it. Next year they both need to make a move – should do it against each other imo.