Teofimo Lopez named WBO super champion The WBO Championship Committee has elevated WBO super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez to super champion status. The super champion designation grants Lopez extra benefits, such as 1) Extension of time for mandatory title defense, 2) Eligibility to be considered for designation as mandatory challenger in higher or lower divisions, 3) More favorable splits in purse bids. NABF convention comes to a close Bradley on media, officiating, getting it right Like this: Like Loading...

