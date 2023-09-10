The WBO Championship Committee has elevated WBO super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez to super champion status. The super champion designation grants Lopez extra benefits, such as 1) Extension of time for mandatory title defense, 2) Eligibility to be considered for designation as mandatory challenger in higher or lower divisions, 3) More favorable splits in purse bids.
Top Boxing News
If he isn’t going to move up and fight Crawford (by Valentines Day, 5 months from now), who really cares what the WBO calls him at 140? He has to fight 1 of these guys in a defense in the next 6 months (unless injured):
or who cares about him anymore?
Arnold Barboza
Jose Ramirez
Shohjahon Ergashev
Liam Paro
Don’t understand this. Lopez retired and there has not been any statement ( that I know of) made by him of coming out of retirement. Seems like another example of the bullshit these boxing organisations are good at !!
Naw, he said that he was unretiring when the WBO called his bluff a couple months ago. Lopez is like a surprise each time you open the gift bag. You just never know what fight he is going to give you.
Thanks Killa
Lopez retired? Didn’t know that. I guarantee you, whether he said he did or not, he will fight again, many more times.
another BS title great
Lopez/Ergashev is my choice.
Lopez/Ramirez attracts big time fans and solid money.
Yeah great! WBO Super Champion! Whatever the hell that means.
Liam paro deserved a shot recovers with his injury against the other contenders