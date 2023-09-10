Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman
The 53rd annual NABF convention came to a close at the Caribe Royale hotel in Orlando, Florida tonight in traditional fashion. The annual awards banquet was held in the Caribbean ballroom where delicious buffet was served and a cache of awards were presented as follows:
Loyalty award: Troyce Stamley
Loyalty award: Lucy Rogers
Loyalty award: Lee Rogers
Commission of the Year award: California
Lifetime achievement award: Creighton “Jay” Nady
Lifetime achievement award: Don Majeski
Promoter of the year: Jimmy Burchfield Sr.
Promoter of the year: Eye Of The Tiger
Appreciation award: Barry Lindenman
Appreciation award: Kevin Scott
Worker of the year award: Bob Newman
Cat Is Still Gray In The Dark award: Chris Migliore
