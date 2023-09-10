Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

The 53rd annual NABF convention came to a close at the Caribe Royale hotel in Orlando, Florida tonight in traditional fashion. The annual awards banquet was held in the Caribbean ballroom where delicious buffet was served and a cache of awards were presented as follows:

Loyalty award: Troyce Stamley

Loyalty award: Lucy Rogers

Loyalty award: Lee Rogers

Commission of the Year award: California

Lifetime achievement award: Creighton “Jay” Nady

Lifetime achievement award: Don Majeski

Promoter of the year: Jimmy Burchfield Sr.

Promoter of the year: Eye Of The Tiger

Appreciation award: Barry Lindenman

Appreciation award: Kevin Scott

Worker of the year award: Bob Newman

Cat Is Still Gray In The Dark award: Chris Migliore

_

