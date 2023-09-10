September 9, 2023
Boxing News

NABF convention comes to a close

Nabf Convention 2023 Banner

Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

The 53rd annual NABF convention came to a close at the Caribe Royale hotel in Orlando, Florida tonight in traditional fashion. The annual awards banquet was held in the Caribbean ballroom where delicious buffet was served and a cache of awards were presented as follows:

Loyalty award: Troyce Stamley
Loyalty award: Lucy Rogers
Loyalty award: Lee Rogers
Commission of the Year award: California
Lifetime achievement award: Creighton “Jay” Nady
Lifetime achievement award: Don Majeski
Promoter of the year: Jimmy Burchfield Sr.
Promoter of the year: Eye Of The Tiger
Appreciation award: Barry Lindenman
Appreciation award: Kevin Scott
Worker of the year award: Bob Newman
Cat Is Still Gray In The Dark award: Chris Migliore

_
Burchfield

Lindenman

California Sac

Kevin Scott

Eye Of The Tiger

Jay Nady

Troyce Stamley

Bob Newman

Chris Migliore (2)

