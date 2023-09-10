ESPN has announced that plans for a fight for the vacant WBC lightweight title between Shakur Stevenson and Frank Martin is off. A deal was reached between the teams prior to a WBC purse bid, but Martin camp reportedly rejected the contract.

The title is vacant because former champ Devin Haney is moving up to challenge WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis, reportedly December 9 in San Francisco.

The WBC released its new ratings on Saturday and there was some reshuffling at lightweight. Stevenson will face the top available contender for the vacant belt.

1 Shakur Stevenson

2 Frank Martin

3 Vasyl Lomachenko

4 Isaac Cruz Jr.

5 William Zepeda

6 Edwin de los Santos

7 Jamaine Ortiz

8 Shuichiro Yoshino

9 Raymond Muratalla

10 George Kambosos Jr.

11 Maxi Hughes

12 Keyshawn Davis

13 Denys Berinchyk

14 Zaur Abdullaev

15 Artem Harutyunyan