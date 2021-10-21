Telemundo Weights from Mexico City Jose Soto 113 vs. Ganigan “Maravilla” Lopez 114

(WBA Fedecentro super flyweight title) Ivan “Tsunami” Garcia 111 vs. Mario “Mayonesas” Andrade 110

Brandon “Raton” Jimenez 113 vs. Kevin “Avispa” Cisneros 113

Javier “Fantasma” Calderon 108 vs. Aaron De La Cruz 108

Brian Axel Mora 152 vs. Axl Melendez 152

Vicente Barush Granados 144 vs. Luis Amauri Gonzalez 145

Juan Valdez Palma 107 vs. Luis “Tito” Gonzalez 107

Anthony Andres Fortozo 124 vs. Eric Pabon 124 Venue: Deportivo Ocenia in Mexico City

Promoter: All Star Boxing

TV: Telemundo Herring-Stevenson Final Press Conference Josh Taylor injured, fight delayed

