October 21, 2021
Boxing News

Telemundo Weights from Mexico City

Lopez Soto Weighin
Photo: Pablo Lozano Reyes

Jose Soto 113 vs. Ganigan “Maravilla” Lopez 114
(WBA Fedecentro super flyweight title)

Ivan “Tsunami” Garcia 111 vs. Mario “Mayonesas” Andrade 110
Brandon “Raton” Jimenez 113 vs. Kevin “Avispa” Cisneros 113
Javier “Fantasma” Calderon 108 vs. Aaron De La Cruz 108
Brian Axel Mora 152 vs. Axl Melendez 152
Vicente Barush Granados 144 vs. Luis Amauri Gonzalez 145
Juan Valdez Palma 107 vs. Luis “Tito” Gonzalez 107
Anthony Andres Fortozo 124 vs. Eric Pabon 124

Venue: Deportivo Ocenia in Mexico City
Promoter: All Star Boxing
TV: Telemundo

Herring-Stevenson Final Press Conference
Josh Taylor injured, fight delayed

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>