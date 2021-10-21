Jose Soto 113 vs. Ganigan “Maravilla” Lopez 114
(WBA Fedecentro super flyweight title)
Ivan “Tsunami” Garcia 111 vs. Mario “Mayonesas” Andrade 110
Brandon “Raton” Jimenez 113 vs. Kevin “Avispa” Cisneros 113
Javier “Fantasma” Calderon 108 vs. Aaron De La Cruz 108
Brian Axel Mora 152 vs. Axl Melendez 152
Vicente Barush Granados 144 vs. Luis Amauri Gonzalez 145
Juan Valdez Palma 107 vs. Luis “Tito” Gonzalez 107
Anthony Andres Fortozo 124 vs. Eric Pabon 124
Venue: Deportivo Ocenia in Mexico City
Promoter: All Star Boxing
TV: Telemundo