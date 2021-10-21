Josh Taylor injured, fight delayed Undisputed junior welterweight world champion Josh Taylor’s title defense against top contender Jack Catterall — originally scheduled for Dec. 18 at The OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland — has been postponed to Saturday, Feb. 26 at the same venue due to a knee injury Taylor suffered in training. Rivas, Rozicki make weight

