Telemundo: Valentin-Arriaza clash in Tampa

All Star Boxing, INC concludes its Spring Season from Tampa, Florida with a welterweight showdown featuring WBO Intercontinental Champion and #12 ranked “Hurricane” Sammy Valentin (13-1, 10 KOs) who will be defending his title against undefeated WBA FEDECENTRO Champion Roberto “Dinamita” Arriaza (15-0, 12 KOs) scheduled for 10 rounds in the main event broadcast Live on Telemundo this Friday from the Bryan Glazer Center JCC.

“Hurricane” Sammy Valentin bounced back last fall with a win over undefeated Mexican Alejandro Barbosa. Valentin previously lost his NABO title and undefeated record to Giovanny Santillan who is currently ranked #4 in the WBO.

Valentin had a few words on his upcoming fight Friday night “I know this is a tough challenge ahead of me, but I feel the Santillan loss really taught me a lot and on Friday I will raise to the occasion.”

Roberto “Dinamita” Arriaza is currently coming off the longest layoff of his career, being inactive for over 9 months, is ready to make his Telemundo debut on Friday night. Arriaza has been training in Los Angeles, California for his upcoming bout and feels this is his time to shine.

Promoter Alex Campanovo of Thompson Boxing who represents Arriaza, has confidence in his fighter to pull of the win this Friday in Valentin’s hometown. Campanovo Stated “ this is genuinely a true 50-50 fight, I am happy to be working with All Star Boxing again on this great show” he added “on Friday night the fans will be the winners”

6 more fights round of the show. Tickets available at the box office or by calling 813-454-7800. Bryan Glazer Center JCC is located at 522 N Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606