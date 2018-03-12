Lucas Browne sparring with Dereck Chisora

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne has received excellent sparring from Derrick Chisora ahead of his showdown against Dillian Whyte at the 02 Arena in London on March 24. ”Dereck is an absolute gentleman and today’s session was a good hard slog. It was exactly what I needed,” Browne said. “We had a good chat about Whyte and what he brings.”



Browne’s trainer Rodney Williams added, “The sparring was excellent and just what was required at this stage of Lucas’s preparation. Chisora is a humble man and we found both him and his trainer Don Charles very welcoming and accommodating. We have another session lined up on Wednesday.”