Saturday’s super featherweight grudge match between Andy Vences and Erick De Leon on ESPN matched the highest ratings for boxing programming in 2018 so far. Vences-De Leon averaged a 0.8 metered market rating, equaling the number for the Showtime clash the previous weekend between Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz. Vences-De Leon also did slightly better than the main event between Oscar Valdez and Scott Quigg, which averaged a 0.7 metered market rating.