Boxeo Telemundo rolls into Plant City, FL this Friday with a clash of featherweights as WBA Fedecentro champion Dennis “Martillo” Contreras (23-10-1, 21 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico faces Cuban prospect Hairon “El Maja” Socarras (23-1-3, 15 KOs) of Marianao, Cuba in a 10 round bout that will air live on Telemundo from the White Sands Rehabilitation Center.

The host venue for the fight, White Sands Rehabilitation Center, is a program on a mission to “KO Drug Addiction.” People and fighters have recovered from their battles, including middleweight Chris Galeano (11-1) who will be the special attraction of the night as he faces Alex Sandro Duarte (15-10) of Sau Paulo, Brazil in a 6 round bout.

Hairon “El Maja” Socarras who now resides in South Florida is looking to steer his career to a world title path as he returns to the Telemundo Network for the first time as a headliner. Socarras feels he is in the right moment of his career under the guidance of renowned manager Walter Alvarez and training with world class boxing coach Peter “Piter” Roque in Miami, FL. “El Maja” looks to make an impressive statement on Friday night.

“We are more than ready for this title opportunity Friday night on Telemundo” Stated challenger Hairon Socarras “ I would like to thank Walter, Tutico, and my whole team for making this happen, We are ready to shine”

Meanwhile, “Martillo” Contreras is riding a 3-fight win streak as he steps in for his second title defense in less than 6 months. Contreras has found a second air in his career under the tutelage of former world champion Alejandro “Cobrita” Gonzalez. “Martillo” knows Friday night can push him closer to a title opportunity.

These are the fights I have to win in order to gain my title opportunity” stated WBA Fedecentro Champion Dennis Contreras “ We will give it our all for the fans on Friday night on Telemundo and hopefully another victory for Mexico”

Rounding off the undercard is super welterweight Chris Otero (3-0, 2 KOs) fighting out of Miami, FL in a 4 round bout. Brothers and former amateur standouts Dominique (pro debut) and Marques (1-0) Valle will each appear separately in 4 round bouts.

“Martillo” Contreras vs. “El Maja” Socarras will air live Friday March 12th on Telemundo at 12AM/EST