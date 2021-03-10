Román González vs. Juan Francisco Estrada will be one of the most interesting fights of the year so far and the technical team has already been appointed. Luis Pabón, Chairman of the International Officials Committee of the World Boxing Association (WBA), will be the third man on the ring at the American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas. The judges for the bout will be José Reyes, Carlos Sucre, and David Sutherland.

González and Estrada will fight for the WBA super flyweight super championship, as well as the WBC title. Pabón will return to world championship fights after his last bout on October 31st when Mario Barrios defended his WBA belt against Ryan Karl in San Antonio.