WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
March 10, 2021
Boxing News

Luis Pabon gets Estrada-Chocolatito plum

Román González vs. Juan Francisco Estrada will be one of the most interesting fights of the year so far and the technical team has already been appointed. Luis Pabón, Chairman of the International Officials Committee of the World Boxing Association (WBA), will be the third man on the ring at the American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas. The judges for the bout will be José Reyes, Carlos Sucre, and David Sutherland.

González and Estrada will fight for the WBA super flyweight super championship, as well as the WBC title. Pabón will return to world championship fights after his last bout on October 31st when Mario Barrios defended his WBA belt against Ryan Karl in San Antonio.

The Colonel lost his wife and found his son
Telemundo: Contreras-Socarras Clash Friday

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>