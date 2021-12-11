Teixeria-Kurbanov no se pudo realizar por salud de Kurbanov La pelea programada para hoy en Ekaterinburg, Rusia, entre el ex campeón mediano junior de la OMB Patrick Teixeria (31-2, 22 KOs) y Magomed Kurbanov (22-0, 13 KOs) fue cancelada aproximadamente una hora antes de la pelea debido a que Kurbanov tenía fiebre. Teixeria regresará a Brasil por el momento. Está en el aire si peleará con otro oponente o reprogramará la pelea con Kurbanov a principios del próximo año. Edwards vence a Mamá y Butler-Agbeko no se realizo Kambosos-Lomachenko en 2022?

