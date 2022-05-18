Taylor-Zepeda en negociaciones por titulo WBC Parece que el campeón superligero unificado WBC/IBF/WBO, Josh Taylor, hará su próxima defensa del título contra José “Chon” Zepeda, su retador obligatorio del WBC. El campo de Taylor ha confirmado que Taylor-Zepeda está en proceso, pero no finalizado. El ex campeón indiscutible fue despojado recientemente de su cinturón de la AMB por no defenderse contra el retador obligatorio de esa organización, Alberto Puello. Listo los boletos Bryan-Dubois por titulo WBA Muchos obstáculos para Kingry-Pitbull Like this: Like Loading...

