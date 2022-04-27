After a photo opp on Tuesday at the Empire State Building, undisputed female lightweight champion Katie Taylor and women’s P4P Amanda Serrano took part in a media workout today in advance of their clash on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, live worldwide on DAZN (even in Australia and New Zealand!).

Katie Taylor: “There’s going to be a lot of Irish fans in the building, I think it could easily be a 50-50 crowd with a lot of Amanda’s fans too, so it’s going to make for an amazing atmosphere.”:

Amanda Serrano: “Being a Latina from Brooklyn, I’m excited to say, ‘I’ve made it.’ I’m fighting the main event at Madison Square Garden! I’m making seven figures, a young Latina from Brooklyn. I never thought it could happen.”