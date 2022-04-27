April 27, 2022
Boxing News

Taylor, Serrano Media Workout

Katie Amanda Workout
Photos: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

After a photo opp on Tuesday at the Empire State Building, undisputed female lightweight champion Katie Taylor and women’s P4P Amanda Serrano took part in a media workout today in advance of their clash on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, live worldwide on DAZN (even in Australia and New Zealand!).

Katie Taylor: “There’s going to be a lot of Irish fans in the building, I think it could easily be a 50-50 crowd with a lot of Amanda’s fans too, so it’s going to make for an amazing atmosphere.”:

Amanda Serrano: “Being a Latina from Brooklyn, I’m excited to say, ‘I’ve made it.’ I’m fighting the main event at Madison Square Garden! I’m making seven figures, a young Latina from Brooklyn. I never thought it could happen.”

The King of Boxing

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>