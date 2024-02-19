Former undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor and archrival Jack Catterall had to be separated during their face-off at the launch press conference ahead of their grudge rematch on April 27 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England.

The sworn enemies have been embroiled in a heated war of words since February 2022 when Taylor won a hugely controversial split decision to retain his then-undisputed 140lb crown. The decision caused outrage among some boxing fans and the two have been at loggerheads ever since.