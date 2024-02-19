The International Olympic Committee has rejected a request from ring legend Manny Pacquiao to allow him to compete for a medal in the coming 2024 Paris Olympics. The IOC refused to waive the 40-year-old age limit for boxing atheletes for Pacman, who was hoping to be allowed to fight at the age of 45.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
shocking lol
Rules cannot be broken and converted into privileges, despite who you are.
Cmon pacman you retired stay out of the ring don’t burnish your awesome and amazing career
I think this was a good choice because by and large, I believe the Olympics should have stayed with amateur sports especially boxing. Pac-Man has been to the top echelons of the boxing mountain. It’s time to let someone from your country to achieve greatness just as you did.
C’mon pac! He needs to let the younger generation have an opportunity at the olympics! He has nothing left to prove, shame on pac going after the olympics!