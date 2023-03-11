Undisputed female lightweight world champion Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) has the chance to become a two-weight undisputed ruler when she takes on undisputed super lightweight world champion Chantelle Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs) on May 20 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, shown live worldwide on DAZN. Cameron steps in for undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, who pulled out citing a still undisclosed injury.
Promoter Eddie Hearn stated, “For the first time in her career, Katie Taylor called an opponent out because that’s how important this moment is for her. She called out in my opinion the most dangerous test in boxing for her at this time – we’re building an incredible undercard to accompany a wonderful main event which I think will surpass even the heights of Taylor vs. Serrano. Get ready Ireland, we’re coming!”
How fantastic is that! You lose a fight against an undisputed champion and the replacement is an undisputed champion!
Taylor will definitely be the deserved favorite, but she’ll be a few weeks away from turning 37 on fight night and I already think she’s lost a step or two from her absolute best, so I think Cameron has a pretty good shot at winning this one. The cool thing would be if Cameron could still make 135 and they could weigh in twice and fight for all 8 belts! Great fight!
Very interesting. I. Definitely tuning In.
It’s probably all hype.