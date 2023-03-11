Undisputed female lightweight world champion Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) has the chance to become a two-weight undisputed ruler when she takes on undisputed super lightweight world champion Chantelle Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs) on May 20 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, shown live worldwide on DAZN. Cameron steps in for undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, who pulled out citing a still undisclosed injury.

Promoter Eddie Hearn stated, “For the first time in her career, Katie Taylor called an opponent out because that’s how important this moment is for her. She called out in my opinion the most dangerous test in boxing for her at this time – we’re building an incredible undercard to accompany a wonderful main event which I think will surpass even the heights of Taylor vs. Serrano. Get ready Ireland, we’re coming!”