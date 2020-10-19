October 19, 2020
Tavoris Cloud returns Nov 20 + Floyd appearance

Lank Entertainment is bringing professional boxing action to Daytona Beach, FL on November 20th at the Ocean Center. The event will include a special guest appearance Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr and The Money Team. TMT welterweight Maurice Lee (12-1-2, 5 KOs) will be headlining the event in an eight round bout. Also, two-time IBF light heavyweight champion Tavoris Cloud (24-3, 19 KOs) returning after a six-year layoff in an eight rounder, TMT super bantam prospect Javon Campbell (2-1, 1 KO), and several talented Florida boxers are set to lace up the gloves.

Tickets are available now at Oceancenter.com starting at $40. Meet & Greet the champ after the event in Ocean Center Ballroom. Get your tickets now at LankTheKing.com. Former Fightnews.com writer Christian Schmidt will be the ring announcer.

