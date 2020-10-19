By Ron Jackson

Former IBO and South African welterweight champion Thulani Mbenge returned to action after nearly 15 months when he won a wide 12 round unanimous points decision over South African based Congolese Mardochee Kuvesa Katembo to claim the vacant African Boxing Union welterweight title at the Klipspruit Sport Centre in Pimville Soweto on Saturday night. The scores were 100-91, 98-3 and 98-92.

Fighting from behind his educated jab, the more experienced Mbenge (16-1, 12 KOs) at international level was in command from the opening bell and stunned the light punching Katembo (13-3-1, 0 KOs) in the fourth round with a double left hook.

Mbenge was not at his best but was in control throughout to come back since his first loss as a professional in July last year when he lost the IBO welterweight belt to Sebastiaan Formella in Germany.

* * *

In what was considered a major upset former IBO lightweight champion Xolisani Ndongeni was knocked in the sixth round by Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo. The time was 1:48.

Ndongeni’s record dropped to 26-2, 14 KOs, and Dlomo’s record went to 12-10-1, 5 KOs.

OTHER RESULTS

Khaya Busakwe W tko 3 Kabelo Bikitsha for the Gauteng lightweight belt.

Junior featherweight: Thato Bonokoane W tko 4 Themba “Doctor” Ntsele

Bantamweight: Ellen Simwaka W tko 3 Melissa Muller (woman’s bout)

Junior lightweight: Lucky Monyebane W pts 6 Sifiso Hlongwane

Junior lightweight: Mandlenkosi Sibuso Wpts 4 Clement Pilusa

The tournament was presented by Joyce Kungwane of TLB Promotions.