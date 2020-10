Newly crowned WBA international welterweight champion and 2016 Olympian Alberto “Beto” Palmetta (14-1, 10 KOs) will face Carlos “Rana” Gorham (16-6-1, 10 KOs) in a ten round bout on November 7th at the Rock Hill Recreation & Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

This is the second show of Payne Boxing Series which will be televised live on TyC Sports to the United States, Argentina and the whole continent.