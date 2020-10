Tank, Santa Cruz, Barrios, Karl make weight Gervonta “Tank” Davis 129.8 vs. Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz 129.6

(WBA super featherweight/WBA lightweight titles)

Davis went right to the towel, but made weight no problem. Mario “El Azteca” Barrios 139.6 vs. Ryan “Cowboy” Karl 140

(WBA super lightweight title) Regis “Rougarou” Prograis 141.6 vs. Juan Heraldez 139.6

Isaac Cruz 132 vs. Diego Magdaleno 134.8

(IBF lightweight title eliminator) Venue: The Alamodome

Promoter: Mayweather Promotions

TV: Showtime PPV Usyk-Chisora Weights from London

