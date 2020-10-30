Golden Boy has announced that the Garcia vs. Campbell matchup is headed to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. The event will also feature a 12-round rematch between WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Rene Alvarado (32-8, 21 KOs) and Roger “The Kid” Gutierrez (24-3-1, 20 KOs) in the co-main event.

The fights will take place on Saturday, December 5 and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Before the co-main event, Franchon “The Heavy-Hitting Diva” Crews-Dezurn (6-1, 2 KOs) will defend her unified WBC and WBO Super Middleweight World Titles in a 10-round clash.

Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (14-0-1, 9 KOs) will defend his NABF Welterweight Title in a scheduled 10-round fight.

2016 Olympian Raul “Cougar” Curiel (8-0, 6 KOs) and Ferdinand “Lucky Boy” Kerobyan (14-1, 9 KOs) will clash in a 10-round battle between two Golden Boy welterweights.

Sean Garcia (5-0, 2 KOs) will open the night in a six-round lightweight fight.

Opponents for Crews-Dezurn, Cobbs and Garcia will be announced shortly.