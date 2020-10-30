Oleksandr Usyk 217.25 vs. Dereck Chisora 255.5
Lee Selby 134 vs. George Kambosos Jr 134
(IBF lightweight eliminator)
Venue: SSE Arena, London
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Expected less than 255 for Chisora. He does not ‘look’ that heavy at all.
Going dead president style should be good scrap!
Yes, Dead Presidents! Good show!
Chisora 255.5 lbs . Surprised he is a little heavy.
in shape? we will see..
Eewww belly to belly haha
Chisora is gonna put on a good fight while Usyk tries to break him down little by little. What time is this in The States?
Main card starts at 4PM ET
Pillsbury dough boy for Halloween. I like it!
These 2 are like chalk and cheese.
Ice Cool v Raging Bull.
Calculated, precise aggression and slick movement V Brute strength, winging shots and relentless pressure.
Cant wait.