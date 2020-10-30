October 30, 2020
Boxing News

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Eewww belly to belly haha
    Chisora is gonna put on a good fight while Usyk tries to break him down little by little. What time is this in The States?

    Reply

  • These 2 are like chalk and cheese.
    Ice Cool v Raging Bull.
    Calculated, precise aggression and slick movement V Brute strength, winging shots and relentless pressure.
    Cant wait.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: