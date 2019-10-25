Two-time super featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis will seek to conquer another division and close out the year with a bang when he takes on former unified world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa for the WBA lightweight title live on SHOWTIME on December 28 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta in a special year-end Premier Boxing Champions event.

The telecast that also features WBA interim light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal will defend against two-division champion Badou Jack in the co-feature.

The event is promoted by Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions. Ticket sales information will be announced next week.