Two-time super featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis will seek to conquer another division and close out the year with a bang when he takes on former unified world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa for the WBA lightweight title live on SHOWTIME on December 28 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta in a special year-end Premier Boxing Champions event.
The telecast that also features WBA interim light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal will defend against two-division champion Badou Jack in the co-feature.
The event is promoted by Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions. Ticket sales information will be announced next week.
I wouldn’t necessarily say “conquer another division” if you know what I mean. 😉
Haney and Davis are stepping up to knock on Loma’s door. if Davis wins they will both have rights to challenge him next year. I’d love to see both those fights. Davis can’t look past Gamboa here.