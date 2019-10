Showtime weights from Reading, PA

Erickson Lubin 152.25 vs. Nathaniel Gallimore 152.75

Robert Easter Jr 140.5 vs. Adrian Granados 141.5

Frank Sanchez 223 vs. Jack Mulowayi 236 Venue: Santander Arena, Reading, Pennsylvania

Promoter: TGB Promotions, King’s Promotions

TV: Showtime Tank-Gamboa, Pascal-Jack Dec 28 on Showtime

