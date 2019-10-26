Local welterweight Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor (23-3-1, 14 KOs), the nephew of International Boxing Hall of Famer Lupe Pintor, won a controversial six round technical decision over John Karl Sosa (14-4, 7 KOs) on Friday night at the famed Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City. Sosa appeared to be in control of the bout when Pintor was cut over the left eye by an accidental headbutt and was unable to continue. The bout went to the scorecards where Pintor was deemed ahead 59-55, 59-55, and 58-56 to retain his WBC Latino title.