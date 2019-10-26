October 26, 2019
Boxing Results

Castaneda stops Martyniouk in six

Unbeaten super lightweight Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (17-0, 8 KOs) bombed out Stan “The Man” Martyniouk (20-3, 6 KOs) in the sixth round on Friday night inside the Grande Exposition Hall at Silver Legacy Resort Casino in Reno, Nevada. Castaneda overpowered Martyniouk the whole fight and finally dropped him in round six and the bout was promptly waved off. Time was 2:22.

Bantamweight Oscar “Chapito” Vazquez (15-2-1, 3 KOs) and Gilberto Mendoza (15-7-3, 7 KOs) battled to a majority draw over eight rounds by scores of 76-76, 76-76 and 77-75 Vazquez.

